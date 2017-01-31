The number of refugees scrambling across the international border, cutting through snowy fields to seek asylum in Manitoba, has soared since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency, Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council staff say.

In the past three months, Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council staff have met with more than 80 applicants opening refugee files, they say. The normal number for an entire year is 50 to 60.

The council opened 10 new files on Monday alone, executive director Rita Chahal said.

"They're arriving in a variety of ways. Many of them are walking through fields and finding other ways to get in, not stopping at the border but coming straight to Winnipeg," she said.

"Others are making a claim at the Emerson border and then either find a ride to Winnipeg or, in some cases, we have gone down to the border and picked up clients and brought them here. But a lot of them are walking, yes."

Chahal can't speak about specific cases for privacy reasons but said the majority of refugees are concerned about their safety in the U.S., afraid of deportations.

On Friday, Trump put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred travellers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries, saying the moves would help protect Americans from terrorist attacks.

"There is some heightened concerns on their parts," Chahal said, noting the surge into Manitoba has created a burden on the Interfaith Immigration Council, which works to get people's applications in order and find them safe places to live.

"It's always a concern when people are risking their lives in any way, so we want to assure that when people reach our doors, the first thing we want to do is get them safety, make sure they have a place to stay, and some basic necessities are met."

On Christmas Eve, two refugees from Ghana were hospitalized in Winnipeg after they got frostbite while they were lost on Highway 75 near the Canada-U.S. border.

Chahal said she will need to consider hiring more staff to process the applications, but first she needs to find money.

"Unfortunately, this is a program that is not funded by the federal government or provincial. We have to do our own fundraising for this particular service, the in-Canada protection," she said.

"But our commitment is always to serve those who come to our door, so we will find a solution."

The council got a grant from the province under the former NDP government to keep the program going but that funding runs out in March.

"So we have to go back to the drawing board," Chahal said, adding there is some support from the Winnipeg Foundation as well.

"But again, these are stopgap measures. There is no long-term sustainable funding for the in-Canada protection program in Winnipeg."