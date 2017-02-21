Family and friends of popular restaurateur Peter Scouras are reeling after hearing about the sudden death of the 33-year-old while he was on vacation.

Scouras, 33, was in Costa Rica for a rugby tournament holiday with his team the Wombats Rugby Club, longtime friend Bob Holliday said.

Holliday said family members told him Scouras went swimming Monday morning and was caught in a riptide and drowned.

"He's going to be missed, really missed," he said.

Scouras ran the Red Top restaurant with his mother, Vicky, after his father, John Scouras, died unexpectedly while on vacation in Greece in 2007.

"Vicky is such a lovely lady — to lose the two main people in her life — because John, she worshipped, and Peter, he was the apple of her eye," Holliday said.

Staff are distraught because they watched Peter grow up in the restaurant from a small child in the kitchen to running the popular eatery, Holliday said.

"Good to everybody, he was very community-minded and that's the best thing I can say about him," he said. "He knew 99 per cent of his customers. The only ones he didn't know were the ones who had never been there before."

Scouras was encouraged by his parents to get a university degree and not go into the restaurant business, Holliday said.

He got his degree — in commerce from the University of Manitoba — but his first love was the Red Top, Holliday said.

"He'd walk in when he got there on Sunday morning or Saturday morning, pick up the pot [of coffee] and start serving coffee," he said. "He was a big help to his mother when his dad died."

Scouras sponsored numerous community events and organizations, such as the St.Vital Museum, where Holliday works.

"Peter was just an all-around great guy and this city is going to miss him."