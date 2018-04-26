Skip to Main Content
RCMP make arrest in homicide in Red Sucker Lake, Man.

Notifications

RCMP make arrest in homicide in Red Sucker Lake, Man.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after the body of another man was found on a roadside in the northern Manitoba community of Red Sucker Lake on Monday.

Man, 34, charged with manslaughter after body of 37-year-old found along roadside

CBC News ·
RCMP arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with a homicide involving a 37-year-old man in Red Sucker Lake First Nation. (CBC)

​RCMP arrested a man in connection with a homicide in a northern Manitoba First Nation this week.

Mounties from the Island Lake detachment were called to a stretch of road in Red Sucker Lake Monday morning after reports of a body in the area.

They found a 37-year-old man dead with signs of trauma next to the road.

On Tuesday, RCMP arrested a 34-year-old man who has since been charged with manslaughter.

He remains in custody and was expected to make a court appearance Thursday.

Red Sucker Lake is about 530 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

More CBC Manitoba stories:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us