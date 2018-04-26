​RCMP arrested a man in connection with a homicide in a northern Manitoba First Nation this week.

Mounties from the Island Lake detachment were called to a stretch of road in Red Sucker Lake Monday morning after reports of a body in the area.

They found a 37-year-old man dead with signs of trauma next to the road.

On Tuesday, RCMP arrested a 34-year-old man who has since been charged with manslaughter.

He remains in custody and was expected to make a court appearance Thursday.

Red Sucker Lake is about 530 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

