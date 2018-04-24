Man's body found along road in northern Manitoba community

RCMP are investigating a man's death as a homicide after his body was found on the side of a road in a northern Manitoba community.

Island Lake RCMP were called around 10 a.m. Monday about a 37-year-old man found dead and showing signs of trauma, police said in a Tuesday news release.

A passerby found the body on the side of a road in Red Sucker Lake, about 530 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

The investigation continues.