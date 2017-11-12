Police say it appears no one was injured after an RCMP dive team found a vehicle in the icy waters of the Red River in the rural municipality of St. Andrews on Sunday.

An RCMP spokesperson says police were notified Thursday of tire tracks leading into the water near the end of Breezy Point Road in the RM of St. Andrews.

The RCMP's Underwater Recovery Team were at the scene Sunday and found a vehicle in the water.

Police say there were no occupants in the vehicle.

There were no further details released Sunday about how or why the vehicle ended up in the river.