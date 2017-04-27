Red River College's presence in downtown Winnipeg is about to grow once again, thanks to a $95-million expansion that will be announced today, CBC News has learned.

College officials are scheduled to unveil plans for the expansion on Thursday morning. Federal government representatives will be on hand to announce funding for the project.

The expansion will extend the college's Exchange District campus north of Elgin Avenue. The former Metro Motors garage will be torn down while the Scott Fruit Company warehouse, a city-designated historic site, will be renovated.

The three-storey Scott Fruit Company building has housed a variety of businesses since it was built in 1914.

In addition to R.R. Scott's fruit business, it was occupied by clothing manufacturers, publishers and printers and a children's theatre company over the years, the Manitoba Historical Society's website says.

Metro Motors occupied an adjoining one-storey structure built in 1945.

The Exchange District campus has grown over the past decade to include the former Union Bank Tower — now the Paterson GlobalFoods Institute — along with the Massey Building on William Avenue and the Roblin Centre, a series of buildings fronted by a facade of heritage structures along Princess Street.