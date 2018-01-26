Manitoba's largest college has laid off six executives in order to meet the 15 per cent management reduction target ordered by the provincial government.

In an email sent to staff on Thursday, Red River College president Paul Vogt announced it had "made a very significant reduction" to its management structure, slashing the number of senior management positions from 67 to 57. Four of the positions that were eliminated were vacant.

College officials said they estimate the layoffs will save $1.2 million annually.

"This was a very difficult step for us to take, resulting in the departure of valued members of our staff. Although we made every effort to reduce positions through vacancy management, six individuals are directly affected by the reduction," Vogt said in the email.

"I want to say, first, that these are individuals who have made strong contributions to Red River, and I know their work and their commitment is respected by those who worked with them on a daily basis and throughout the college. They were good friends as well as good colleagues to many at RRC. They will be missed."

Last spring, the provincial government ordered organizations throughout the public sector, including Crown corporations, post-secondary institutions, and health agencies and authorities, to reduce their management by 15 per cent.

In response, Manitoba Hydro announced a sweeping corporate restructuring, which included eliminating 900 positions. A spokesperson for the Crown corporation said Friday that the majority of those staff members will be gone by the end of January.

Meanwhile, almost 200 positions were eliminated within Manitoba's health authorities.

The positions eliminated at Red River are:

Dean, Indigenous education (vacant); the position was replaced by an executive director of Indigenous strategy, a new position announced in June.

Dean, teaching innovation, excellence and research.

Research chair, transportation and manufacturing (vacant).

Director, continuing education.

Vice-president, strategic development (vacant).

Director, research and planning.

Director, campus planning (vacant).

Director, staff learning and development.

Discrimination and harassment officer.

Workplace equity and diversity co-ordinator.

"The decisions on the 10 positions were exceptionally hard to make and were not taken lightly," Vogt said.

"They were not based on individual performance but on our ability to absorb reductions in management and still maintain the capacity to deliver quality education programs and meet the goals in our strategic plan."

U of W cut 5 positions

A spokesperson with the University of Winnipeg told CBC News that it has eliminated more than 15 per cent of its senior management since July of 2016 by eliminating five positions.

"Salaries for non-unionized staff are frozen for 2017 and 2018, which includes senior management. Numerous support staff positions will remain vacant this year in order to achieve budgeted targets," spokesperson Eva Wasney said in a prepared statement.

When asked, a spokeperson for the University of Manitoba did not state specifically what the school has done to address the management-reduction mandate.

"The University of Manitoba has been an innovative leader in resource optimization for many years, undertaking many initiatives to find efficiencies and enhance services. Among these are an early retirement incentive for academic staff," said the U of M's John Danakas in a prepared statement.