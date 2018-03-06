Red River College has put the brakes on a $95.4-million expansion project at its campus in Winnipeg's Exchange District.

"RRC's decision to halt construction of the four-story, 100,000-square-foot Innovation Centre is the result of a disagreement with the federal government over what constitutes a reasonable timeline for completion of the major infrastructure project involving a heritage building in downtown Winnipeg," a news release from the college says.

To keep the federal contribution of $40.6 million, the project slated to be built on Elgin Avenue would have to be completed by Nov. 30. The funding agreement was signed and finalized at the end of June 2016, the news release says.

An artist's rendering shows a design for the proposed Red River College Innovation Centre. (Red River College)

Red River College has already torn down the former Metro Motors garage, where it intended to build the four-storey innovation centre. The three-storey warehouse next to it is the heritage building the school intended to renovate. (Google Street View)

The college said meeting that deadline is impossible because the project involves the renovation of a heritage building, which requires complex and time-consuming work. RRC has been working to get a deadline extension but the government has been unwilling to grant it, college officials said.

As a result, the companies working on six tenders for the project have been told to discontinue.

Work already completed includes demolition of 325 Elgin (the former Metro Motors garage) and remediation of the site, consultations with more than 100 user groups, refining of the centre's design, site surveys and traffic flow studies.

"The Innovation Centre would allow Manitoba to keep pace with other provinces that are investing in similar centres and moving away from old-style classrooms and learning," the news release says.

"The centre's focus is on innovation, entrepreneurship and collision space — creative interactions between students, faculty, business, applied research and the community."

The centre — which would bring more than a 1,200 additional students, staff and faculty — would also be a significant expansion of RRC's Exchange District campus, which has also included the restoration of several heritage sites and helped revitalize the neighborhood, the release says.

The CBC has emailed the federal ministry of innovation, science and economic development, seeking comment on the situation.