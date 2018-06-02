Winnipeg air cadet squadron, celebrating 75 years, 'made me the man I am,' says volunteer and former cadet

A volunteer with a Winnipeg air cadet squadron — and a former cadet — credits the squadron for shaping and providing guidance to youth, including himself.

The 220 Red River Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron celebrated its 75th anniversary Saturday with an event at the Royal Canadian Aviation Museum, and Warren Schettler said he took a lot of pride in joining the squadron in 1957, at the age of 14.

"I'd just recently moved to Winnipeg and I thought, 'This is my opportunity. I'm going to join the air cadets,' because the aviation life was what I wanted," he said.

Schettler's father was a pilot and many other family members were active in the Second World War, and the dream continued with him.

"It was very important to me to be part of that, because I wanted to fly," he said. A few years later, he earned a scholarship to become a pilot, he said, learning to fly at the Winnipeg airport.

They teach them and it makes them better people, there's no doubt in my mind. - Former cadet Warren Schettler

He credits the squadron for setting him on a path to discipline and accomplishment.

"I learned the value of getting along with other people, how to organize my thoughts and my dreams, how to respect people in general, respect the veterans, how to take care of myself, how to take care of other people — and ultimately it probably made me the man I am today."

Continuing tradition

The tradition continued when Schettler's 16-year-old grandson also joined the squadron, which is open to youth ages 12-18, when he was 12.

"He's done well, he's flourished well, he's matured well within the squadron and with his peers. He's worn his uniform to school, he's laid the wreath during Remembrance Day, things like that.

"This year he got a scholarship and he's going to get his glider pilot's training," added Schettler, saying he's looking forward to talking to his grandson more about his adventures.

Cadet squadrons were formed during the First and Second World War, said Schettler, as a way to allow youth to participate in the war efforts. Teens who joined learned things like emergency preparedness, first aid, firefighting, how to help vulnerable or disadvantaged people, and other life skills.

Squadrons are formed much like military squadrons, with ranks and goals that need to be accomplished before earning a promotion. Joining a cadet squadron is free, said Schettler, and gives youth training and travel opportunities.

"They teach them and it makes them better people, there's no doubt in my mind," said Schettler.

"That's why I volunteer and I'm with the cadets — because I feel in some way, shape or form I can make a difference and I can help pay back what they did for me."