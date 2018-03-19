When CBC reporters asked Winnipeggers in an informal survey what they know about reconciliation, only about one in three said they were aware of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and residential schools.

CBC's Jill Coubrough and Lenard Monkman visited four locations across the city Monday, including the Forks, Polo Park, Kildonan Place and outside Winnipeg Square and asked 80 people what they knew about reconciliation in light of the launch of Beyond 94, an interactive tool monitoring the TRC's 94 calls to action.

They asked three basic questions:

What do you know about the Truth and Reconciliation Commission?

What is reconciliation? What does it mean to you?

What role do individuals and government have in achieving reconciliation?

CBC found young adults and seniors had the most knowledge about residential schools, the TRC's role and recommendations, while the majority of newcomers and those age 30 to 60 admitted to knowing little or nothing at all.

Watch below.