Mayor loses bid to eliminate campaign donation rebates

Mayor Brian Bowman has failed in his bid to get rid of rebates for people who make campaign donations to mayoral and council candidates.

Council voted 13-2 Thursday to reject a Bowman motion that would have eliminated the city's practice of providing partial rebates for municipal campaign donations.

The rebate bylaw, which dates back to 2010, was passed by council to encourage more citizens to engage in the municipal election process.

Under the bylaw, donors who make contributions between $25 and $300 receive a 75 per cent rebate after elections. For donations between $301 and $1,000, the rebate is $225, plus half the difference between the contribution and $300.

For contributions of more than $1,000 the rebate is the lesser of $1,000 or $575 plus a third of the difference between the contribution and $1,000.

Several councillors, including North Kildonan's Jeff Browaty, argued the move would provide incumbent candidates an unfair advantage over challengers.

The mayor argued taxpayers should not be subsidizing political campaigns. He said his plan would save the city about $700,000.

In the end, only Coun. Marty Morantz (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Whyte Ridge) voted with the mayor.

The 2018 election period begins on May 1, when candidates for mayor may register their campaigns. That move allows them to raise and spend campaign funds.