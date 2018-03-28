Man charged with murder in death of woman in Thompson

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman in Thompson earlier this week.

RCMP were called to the report of an assault at a Thompson home around 10:30 p.m. Monday, the Mounties said in a news release Wednesday.

A severely injured woman, 51, was rushed to hospital, where she later died. A man, 39, was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A man, 21, known to the victim was arrested at the scene. He has been charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court March 29.

Thompson RCMP's major crime services unit, Winnipeg major crime services and RCMP forensic identification services are assisting in the investigation.

