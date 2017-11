A teenage boy was taken to hospital after he was found lying in the snow outside a house in Riverton, Man.

Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Gimli RCMP were called for a report of a 14-year-old male lying in the snow.

Paramedics took the youth to hospital with injuries related to being out in the cold for an extended period of time.

The incident is under investigation.

Riverton is approximately 125 kilometres north of Winnipeg.