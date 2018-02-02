RCMP in Headingley, Man., are looking into two attempted and one successful thefts this week in La Salle.

Police got the first call around 4:15 a.m. on Feb. 1, when a homeowner reported he had gotten up to investigate noises in his garage and spotted a man trying to steal his snowmobile. The man ran out of the garage and jumped into a white pickup truck with four male occupants, RCMP said in a news release.

Later that day, police got two more calls from people in the same area about thefts. The first caller reported he'd noticed his garage door and snowmobile trailer lock had been tampered with, but said nothing appeared to be stolen.

The other caller said his garage door had been damaged overnight and two snowmobiles were missing.

"The RCMP reminds everyone to lock their garage doors and ensure [snowmobiles] are secured on a locked trailer or inside a locked garage," police wrote in the release.

Police are asking anyone with information about this or any other crime to contact their local RCMP detachment or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).