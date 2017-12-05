RCMP say they're worried about a teen who has gone missing in the town of Thompson, Man.

Police said they received a report about William Albert Chastelaine, also known as Billy, who had gone missing from the community on Nov. 27. The 14-year-old was last spotted in town on Dec. 1 and hasn't been heard from since.

He's described as five feet, three inches tall and 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Police believe he is still in the area.

RCMP said they are concerned for his well-being and anyone with information should call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911.