RCMP are searching for a woman after an armed robbery in Dauphin, Man. on Sunday morning.

An armed woman went into a convenience store on Main Street at around 7 a.m.

The suspect went up to one of the employees behind the counter and demanded money, lottery tickets and cigarettes, RCMP said.

The woman fled in a red car driven by a man, police added.

RCMP said no one was injured.

The suspect is described as about five feet, three inches tall. She was wearing a blue coat, grey mukluks, sunglasses and had a white scarf wrapped around her head.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-622-5050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.