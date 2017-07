RCMP are investigating after human remains were found in a western Manitoba First Nation.

Mounties from Roblin were called to Tootinaowaziibeeng First Nation Saturday at noon on Saturday.

Officers were still on scene Sunday, along with investigators from the major and serious crime units and forensic identification services.

RCMP said no further information is available at this time.

Tootinaowaziibeeng is 169 kilometres northwest of Brandon, Man.