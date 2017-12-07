RCMP have arrested a second person in connection with a shooting in Portage la Prairie, Man., last weekend.

Three people were sent to hospital, one in critical condition, after a shooting at a home on Royal Road North around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

On Tuesday, RCMP announced they had arrested an 18-year-old man and charged him with three counts of attempted murder, but said they were still looking for a 19-year-old suspect.

RCMP have now arrested the second suspect and charged him with aggravated assault.