An RCMP officer had a close call on the weekend when a vehicle nearly hit him on Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway, police say.

The officer was standing beside a vehicle he had pulled over near Rosser Road just after 11:30 p.m. on March 17.

A passing car buzzed past the officer within a few feet, police said. RCMP did not have a radar gun on it but estimate it was going 100 km/h.

Although that is the speed limit in the area, drivers are required to slow down and move over when passing emergency vehicles.

Police seized a gang vest the driver was wearing. (RCMP)

The officer who had the close call ran back to his cruiser and he and his partner chased the vehicle. They quickly caught up to a car and got the driver to pull over.

The driver, a 46-year-old man from Calgary, was arrested and identified as a full-patch member of an outlaw motorcycle gang known as the Suicide Crew. Police said he was wearing a gang vest, which they seized from him.

At the RCMP detachment the man refused to provide a breath sample then threatened officers and became combative, attacking one officer, police said.

He has been charged with with impaired driving, refusing to provide a breath sample, uttering threats and assaulting a police officer.

He remains in custody.