An RCMP officer in Manitoba has been charged for refusing to give a breath sample after his vehicle was pulled over near Birds Hill Park.

The news of the charge, which was made in September but was only made public by RCMP Friday, follows a string of arrests involving Winnipeg police officers on drunk driving-related charges in recent weeks.

Cpl. Scott Hanson, a 17-year member of the force, was pulled over following multiple reports of someone driving erratically on Highway 202 on Sept. 1 around 9:50 p.m., RCMP said in a news release on Friday.

When officers pulled the vehicle over, the driver showed signs of being drunk and was arrested for impaired driving, RCMP said.

The driver was brought to the East St. Paul RCMP detachment, where he refused to give a breathalyzer sample, RCMP said.

Hanson was charged on Sept. 29 with impaired driving and refusing a breathalyser.

He was off-duty when the incident happened and has been placed on administrative duties, RCMP said.

Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit, which investigates all serious incidents involving police officers, was notified the night of the arrest and is monitoring the investigation, RCMP said.

The charges are the latest in a string of drunk driving incidents involving police officers in Manitoba.

On Nov. 20, RCMP arrested an off-duty Winnipeg police officer in the Headingley area. He faces charges including the care and control of a motor vehicle while impaired.

Another off-duty Winnipeg police officer was arrested in West Kildonan on Nov. 26 after refusing a breathalyzer test.

Charges have not been officially laid in those cases and police said the names of those two officers will be released after that happens.

In October, Const. Justin Holz, 34, was charged with impaired driving causing death in connection with the collision that killed Cody Severight, 23, in October. Earlier this week, more charges were added including dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving and driving with a blood-alcohol level over .08 per cent causing death.

Two other officers were also placed on administrative leave in connection with the incident.