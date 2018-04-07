RCMP searching for missing Lac Du Bonnet man

Lac du Bonnet's Ronald Eugene Chagnon, 62, has been missing since Thursday, RCMP say. (RCMP) RCMP say they're looking for a man who is missing from Lac du Bonnet, Man.

Police say they were told about a missing man at 2:10 p.m. on Thursday. Ronald Eugene Chagnon, 62, had last spoken to family members a few hours before.

He is described as five feet six inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He may be driving a black 2000 Saturn car.

RCMP say they're worried for his well-being and anyone with information should call Lac du Bonnet RCMP at 204-345-6311.

Lac du Bonnet is 88 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Chagnon may be driving this vehicle. (RCMP)

