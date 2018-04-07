New
RCMP searching for missing Lac Du Bonnet man
RCMP say they're looking for a man who is missing from Lac du Bonnet.
Ronald Eugene Chagnon, 62, hasn't spoken with family since April 5
Police say they were told about a missing man at 2:10 p.m. on Thursday. Ronald Eugene Chagnon, 62, had last spoken to family members a few hours before.
He is described as five feet six inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He may be driving a black 2000 Saturn car.
RCMP say they're worried for his well-being and anyone with information should call Lac du Bonnet RCMP at 204-345-6311.
Lac du Bonnet is 88 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.
