David Reimer, 41, was found dead after going missing on Jan. 26. (RCMP)

RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding a man who went missing shortly after speaking to his wife on the weekend.

David Reimer, 41, spoke with his wife around 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 26, but when she went to pick up him up 15 minutes later, he was gone, police said.

He was supposed to meet his wife on Third Street in Roland, a community of about 300 people southwest of Winnipeg.

Reimer "was not well" at the time he spoke to his wife, police said.

Asked if there were mental health concerns, RCMP said they could not be more specific due to privacy issues.

"It is fair to say we are concerned about the state he was in," police said.

A search was done in the community but Reimer was not found.

With the cold temperatures and Reimer's vulnerable state, police said they are extremely concerned for his safety. Reimer also could be in the Winkler area, 20 kilometre south of Roland, RCMP said.

Reimer is described as 5-foot-9 and 198 pounds with blue eyes and short brown hair. He has several tattoos, including the name Anna on his upper right arm, an arrowhead on his calf, a green Canadian flag on his chest and a wedding band tattoo on his ring finger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 204-745-6760 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or by texting TIPMAN plus a message to CRIMES (274637).