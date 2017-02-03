Holly Siemens was last seen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday on Provincial Road 24 North, near Grunthal, Man., police say. (RCMP )

RCMP in St. Pierre-Jolys are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl.

Holly Siemens was last seen at 10 a.m. on Jan. 31 on Provincial Road 24 North, near Grunthal, Man.

Police said her mother reported her missing when the teen did not return home after a morning walk.

They also said they have received information that Siemens is with someone who is known to her and they are concerned about her safety.

She has long blonde hair and brown eyes. She is five feet eight inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7908 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477