Manitoba Mountie finds starving horse, owners charged with animal neglect

Mounties in southwestern Manitoba have laid animal cruelty charges against the owners of a horse that was so emaciated it had to be killed.

An RCMP officer seized the horse, named Foxy Lady, and took her to a veterinarian. (RCMP) An officer spotted the horse last month as she was driving by a pasture near Melita and stopped to check on it.

Const. Kristin Foreman said the mare was small and obviously sick, with bones protruding under its skin.

The officer seized the horse, named Foxy Lady, and had it taken to a veterinarian.

The 35-year-old Appaloosa was euthanized to prevent further suffering.

The owners face charges under the province's Animal Care Act of failing to provide an animal with adequate food and water and medical care.

