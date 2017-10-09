A teenager has been arrested after a high school in northern Manitoba was threatened on social media.

Officials with R.D. Parker Collegiate, the only high school in Thompson, contacted RCMP on Saturday after spotting serious threats on social media.

RCMP quickly identified a 15-year-old boy and he was charged with uttering threats.

"The RCMP takes these types of complaints seriously," said RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre in a news release.

"We are continuing to work with R.D. Parker Collegiate and taking all the necessary steps to ensure the students and staff are safe at school."

Thompson is about 760 kilometres north of Winnipeg