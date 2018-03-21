A Winnipeg woman is accused of stabbing a man who drove her to Landmark, Man., after the two arrived in the community on Tuesday night.

Officers found a 46-year-old man who'd been stabbed and a woman lying at the side of the road after police were called to Landmark's Main Street shortly after 10 p.m.

The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman was intoxicated and had asked the man for a ride from Winnipeg to Landmark, about 35 km southeast of the city, police said.

When the pair arrived in Landmark, the woman allegedly stabbed the man in the upper body and then several more times while the two struggled.

A 30-year-old woman from Winnipeg is charged with aggravated assault.

More from CBC Manitoba: