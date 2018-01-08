RCMP are investigating a homicide at a federal prison in Manitoba that killed an inmate who was serving a life sentence for beating a woman to death.

Police said they were informed of a fight at the Stony Mountain Institution on Sunday night that involved numerous inmates.

An 42-year-old prisoner was transported to hospital in serious condition, but police said he later died from his injuries.

A news release from Correctional Service Canada has identified him as Max Maurice Richard.

Richard was twice convicted of second-degree murder in the August 2011 death of 24-year-old April Hornbrook, who the Crown argued was stomped to death after she refused to have sex with him.

The defence had argued that the prosecution's theory was "pure speculation."

Hornbrook's body was found leaning against the wall of a Winnipeg warehouse about 30 hours after she was assaulted.

Richard was sentenced in January 2017 to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years after he failed to convince a judge his murder charge should be thrown out because of court delays.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada said it will review the circumstances of the incident and contact the police and the coroner as required.

Police said two other male inmates, a 30-year-old and 21-year-old, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

RCMP from the Stonewall Detachment, along with the Winnipeg Major Crime Unit, continue to investigate.