RCMP say they're at a "serious police incident" in Lac du Bonnet Tuesday morning.

Highway 502 is closed between Highway 11 and Highway 313.

Manitoba RCMP have not released any information about the incident, but in a Facebook post, they said public safety is not a concern.

A spokesperson for STARS Air Ambulance said their crew was called to the area around 7:06 a.m. and planned to connect with local emergency crews, but were told to stand down because they were "not medically required."

The STARS spokesperson did not know the original reason for the call.

Lac du Bonnet is about 90 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

CBC Manitoba will update as more information becomes available.

