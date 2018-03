RCMP say a man is dead after an incident at a home in Garden Hill First Nation.

Police found a 61-year-old man who had died after they were called to the home at 8 a.m. Saturday.

A 41-year-old man from Garden Hill First Nation was arrested in the home, said RCMP. He faces a manslaughter charge and will appear in a Winnipeg courtroom on Monday.

Garden Hill First Nation is 475 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Island Lake RCMP and the major crime unit are investigating.