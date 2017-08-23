Airport security workers in Winnipeg stopped a man before he could smuggle an unloaded semi-automatic handgun aboard a plane.

RCMP said Wednesday they got a call from the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority on Monday at about 4:40 p.m. after an agent discovered a gun inside a garment bag.

The man, who was flying to Toronto from Winnipeg, was trying to take the bag through domestic screening as a carry-on, the Mounties said, adding he was not carrying ammunition and the gun was not loaded.

Mohammad Peyawary, 35, faces numerous firearms charges, including unlawful transport of an unsecured restricted firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. He remains in custody.

RCMP confirmed Peyawary is related to Mustafa Peyawary, who was slain in Winnipeg's Fort Richmond neighbourhood on Aug. 13. Winnipeg police said the victim had been viciously assaulted over an extended period of time, and showed signs of massive blunt-force trauma.

RCMP say their airport detachment and the weapons enforcement team will continue to investigate.