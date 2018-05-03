RCMP dog Enzo sniffs out 3 suspects hiding in grass, under tree along highway after truck theft

A police dog named Enzo helped find three men accused of stealing a truck on Tuesday, as they hid in the woods along a Manitoba highway.

Just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Falcon Lake RCMP got a call about a teen whose pickup truck was stuck in mud in the bush, police said in a news release on Thursday.

The 18-year-old woman had flagged down a passing driver along the Trans-Canada Highway, just west of Provincial Road 308 in the southeastern Manitoba rural municipality of Reynolds, and asked the driver for help, police said.

​When police got there, they found the truck on the other side of the tree line and realized it had been reported stolen from Winnipeg.

The teen was arrested for possession of stolen property and police determined three other people had been with her in the truck, the RCMP release said.

At that point, the officers called RCMP police dog services for help to find the other occupants.

"Enzo and his handler attended the scene, and Enzo immediately picked up a track," police said in the release.

The dog found two of men, 35 and 36, hiding under a tree in a wooded area about two kilometres away, and tracked down the last occupant, a 26-year-old man, hiding in long grass.

All three were arrested and charged with possession of stolen property. RCMP said the older two men have multiple outstanding warrants from the Winnipeg Police Service.

All four of the accused are from Winnipeg.