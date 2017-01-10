An RCMP car was severely damaged after it was hit by a train in Portage la Prairie on Monday.

Officers were responding to reports of suspicious people around the old train station on Fisher Avenue at around 8 p.m. on Monday night.

While following vehicle tracks behind the train station, one officer got his vehicle stuck on train tracks that were covered with snow.

The officer got out of the vehicle but at 8:35 p.m. a train hit the car, RCMP said. The train was forced off the tracks and collided with the old train station.

There wasn't much damage to the building but the police car did not fare as well.

There were no injuries to the train crew or to any RCMP officers.

Portage la Prairie is located about 85 kilometres west of Winnipeg.