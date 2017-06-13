Razak Iyal, a refugee who lost all his fingers to frostbite after walking into Canada on Christmas Eve, has won his bid to stay in Canada.

Iyal and his friend, Seidu Mohammed, walked through snowy farmers' fields to get to Manitoba, fearing deportation in the United States, where they had been living.

Both men are from Ghana and say they feared for their lives if they were sent back home.

Mohammed, an outed bisexual man, found out in May he had been granted refugee protection and would be allowed to stay in Canada but a verdict in Iyal's refugee case, originally scheduled for March, was put off until Tuesday.

Iyal, 35, told CBC the delay had him worried about his future. He said he feared jail, torture or even death if he was sent back home to Ghana.

Razak Iyal, one of two asylum seekers who walked across the Canada/US border in December and lost his fingers and toes because of severe frostbite, is photographed as he enters his refugee hearing in Winnipeg, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Iyal and Mohammed's harrowing story of survival attracted international attention and shone a light on the wave of asylum seekers fleeing the United States.

Sine the story of the two men was published, hundreds of other asylum seekers have made the treacherous trek on foot through farmers' fields, usually in the dead of night, to cross into Manitoba near the Emerson border.

Many say they became scared of being deported after U.S. President Donald Trump took office.

The wave of asylum seekers coming into Manitoba and Quebec has triggered calls from refugee advocates for the federal Liberal government to repeal the controversial Safe Third Country Agreement.

The agreement between the U.S. and Canada forces asylum seekers to make a refugee claim in the first safe country they arrive in, with few exceptions. Advocates say that's forcing refugee claimants to put their lives at risk and walk across the border. If they show up to an official port of entry, they will be turned away.