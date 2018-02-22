A jury has found Raymond Cormier not guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Tina Fontaine.

After the verdict was delivered, people in the crowd burst into tears and gasps of disbelief were heard from members of the teen girl's family and supporters. Her biological mother, Valentina Duck, swore at Cormier before walking out of the courtroom.

We've all failed her. We as a nation need to do better. — Grand Chief Sheila North

"F--k you if you think you can get away with this," Duck said.

As Cormier was led out of the court room, Tina's great-aunt, Thelma Favel, also yelled at him.

Tina's 72-pound body was found in Winnipeg's Red River, wrapped in a duvet cover and weighted down with rocks, on Aug. 17, 2014. She was 15. Cormier, 56, was charged on Dec. 8, 2015.

Dozens of people, including members of Tina's family, lined up outside the courtroom before the doors were opened to let people in to hear the jury deliver the verdict.

The crowd also included police officers who worked on the case and First Nations leaders, politicians and reporters. Tina was from Sagkeeng First Nation, north of Winnipeg.

Within minutes of the verdict, Indigenous leaders in Manitoba criticized the systems that they say failed.

"This is a very difficult and tremendously sad day for our people," said Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Sheila North, on the steps of the courthouse.

"This is not the outcome anybody wanted. The systems, everything that was involved in Tina's life, failed her. We've all failed her. We as a nation need to do better for our young people.

"This is a message to them that is probably discouraging, saying that it's OK to kill our Indigenous young people. It is not OK.

"And it might not be this accused person that took her life but someone took her life. That fact remains, and we must get to the bottom of it."

Tina's body was found in Winnipeg's Red River, wrapped in a duvet cover and weighted down with rocks, on Aug. 17, 2014. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Southern Chiefs Organization Grand Chief Jerry Daniels called on every member of Canadian society to work together to improve things for Indigenous people.

"Every single member of this country and this province is responsible for what's happening here today, and you have to stand up and take part in making reconciliation a reality. It is about all of us," he said.

"If we want to talk about making our society great we have to do it together. Do not let things divide us, let's do it together. Let's change the justice system."

Federal Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett reacted to news of the verdict in a tweet.

"My thoughts are with Tina Fontaine's family. Tina's is a tragic story that demonstrates the failures of all the systems for Indigenous children and youth on every level. We need to do better — we need to fix this," she wrote.

The jurors began deliberating Wednesday afternoon after receiving instructions from Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal.

The jury is made up of seven women and four men. A 12th juror was dismissed part-way through the trial because of a family emergency.

The trial, which began on Jan. 29, was originally scheduled to last five weeks, but the Crown rested its case after presenting evidence over the course of 12 days, and the defence did not call any of its own evidence.

Valentina Duck, Tina's birth mother, leaves court after the verdict was delivered. (Brett Purdy/CBC)

Circumstantial evidence

The Crown had no forensic evidence or eyewitnesses directly linking Cormier to Tina's death, and the cause of her death remains undetermined.

Instead, the Crown's largely circumstantial case relied on secretly recorded statements made by Cormier, along with testimony from witnesses who said they saw Cormier and Tina together in the days before she disappeared from the Best Western Charterhouse hotel in downtown Winnipeg on Aug. 8, 2014.

Crown prosecutors Jim Ross and Bretta Passler argued that statements made by Cormier in those recordings constitute admissions of guilt. In these recordings, Cormier seemed obsessed with Tina's killing, saying he wanted to find her killer but also making statements about her death.

In one conversation with a woman on July 17, 2015, Cormier said: "15-year-old girl f--k. I drew the line, and that's why she got killed. She got killed, I'll make you a bet. She got killed because we found out, I found out she was 15 years old."

In another recording from Sept. 25, 2015, Cormier says, "You ever been haunted by something? What happened there really f--king it's not right. F--k. It's right on the shore. So what do I do? Threw her in.

"I did Tina, f--kin' supposed to be legal and only 15. (Inaudible) … No going back, too. The cops said if there would have been DNA, and then probably they would've had enough evidence to charge, you know that, for the murder of Tina Fontaine."

Court also heard from witnesses who said they saw Cormier with the same type of duvet cover that was found with Tina's body, and that the two of them were seen arguing days before she disappeared.

Part of Cormier's motivation for killing Tina, the Crown argued, was that he wanted to have sex with her before he found out she was under 18, and he didn't want to be known as a pedophile.

In his closing remarks to the jury members, Ross said that the defence will ask them to "overthink" Cormier's words.

"Believe him for what he says and convict him for what he did," Ross told the jury.

A courtroom sketch shows Cormier watching a witness in court. (Tom Andrich)

Cormier's defence

Cormier's defence lawyers, Tony Kavanagh and Andrew Synyshyn, challenged that evidence, arguing the Crown's case was built on inferences made from recordings that are difficult to hear.

First, with no cause of death, Kavanagh argued in his closing remarks that the jury cannot know for certain that Tina died as a result of an unlawful act, and Cormier should be acquitted "on that alone."

They argued those statements allegedly made by Cormier in transcripts prepared by police could not be verified by listening to the audio recordings and pointed out that at no point in the transcripts did Cormier admit to the killing.

They also challenged the memories of witnesses who said they saw Cormier with the duvet cover and suggested there are other potential suspects who might have harmed Tina.

"We say that justice for Tina Fontaine does not result in an injustice for Raymond Cormier," Kavanagh said.

Cormier's defence team did not put him in the witness box during the trial.

Tina's death drew attention across Canada and fuelled calls for a national inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.

