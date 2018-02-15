Raymond Cormier won't testify at his trial for the murder of Tina Fontaine.

His defence team rested their case Thursday, telling the court they will not bring forward any of their own evidence.

The Crown wrapped up its case on Wednesday by playing audio recordings of Raymond Cormier made as part of an undercover police operation.

Cormier, 56, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the August 2014 death of the 15-year-old girl from Sagkeeng First Nation.

​Tina's 72-pound body was pulled from the Red River near the Alexander Docks in Winnipeg, wrapped in a duvet cover and weighted down with rocks, on Aug. 17, 2014. The cause of her death was never determined.

Raymond Cormier, top right, seen here being interrogated by Winnipeg Police Officers on Oct. 1, 2014, will not testify at his trial for the murder of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine. (Supplied)

Cormier's trial began on Jan. 29. It is being heard by Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal and a jury of seven women and four men. A 12th juror was excused from duty because of a family emergency.

The trial will now move to closing arguments on Tuesday of next week. Justice Joyal will then give his instructions to the jury on either Wednesday or Thursday, and deliberations will begin immediately after.