Read our live coverage of the trial here.

Jurors heard from a toxicologist and a riverboat captain in court today as a trial resumed for the man accused of killing Tina Fontaine, a 15-year-old Indigenous girl found dead in Winnipeg's Red River in 2014.

Raymond Cormier, 55, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charge in the death of Fontaine, whose body was found on Aug. 17, 2014, near the river's shore north of the Alexander Docks.

A sketch from court Monday shows Raymond Cormier, right, facing the front of the room while seated next to a sheriff. (Tom Andrich)

The first day of what stands to be a five-week-long trial got underway Monday.

Crown attorneys James Ross and Breta Passler told the eight women and four men on the jury that though there isn't any DNA or forensic evidence linking Cormier to her death, they intend to show he had the means and motive to kill Fontaine.

Two pieces of evidence they presented include details of the material Fontaine's body was wrapped in, as well as an audio recording.

A recording of a 911 call from Aug. 6, 2014, was played in court Monday that the Crown says is Fontaine reporting a blue truck that was stolen by her friend Sebastian, a name Ross said was an alias of Cormier.

Crown attorney Jim Ross, middle, speaks with Thelma Favel, left, seated next to Chief Justice Glenn Joyal, right, on Monday in court. (Tom Andrich)

Fontaine's great aunt and former caregiver, Thelma Favel, identified the voice of the caller as Fontaine as her emotional testimony came to a close Monday.

Winnipeg police crime analyst Bowman David told court 12 vehicles were reported stolen on Aug. 6, 2014, including two trucks — one of which was black and one was blue.

Court also heard Fontaine was wrapped in a type of duvet cover that investigators later learned was sold only at Costco. Only 100 such covers had been sold in Winnipeg in the lead up to Fontaine's death, one of which the Crown believes Cormier owned.

Fontaine, at 5-foot-3 and 77 pounds, was weighted down by 11½ kilos of rocks when her body was dumped in the river, court heard.

Winnipeg police hold up a tarp after recovering Tina Fontaine's body from the Red River in August 2014. (CBC)

Her death sparked several community-level movements aimed at solving missing persons cold cases and preventing similar deaths. It also ignited calls for a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Six witnesses, including a fire paramedic and three police, took the stand on Day 1 and detailed where Fontaine's body was located and the condition it was in.

A toxicologist, pathologist and river boat captain are expected to testify Tuesday afternoon when Day 2 of the trial gets underway at 2 p.m. CT.

Follow CBC Manitoba's live coverage of the Raymond Cormier trial