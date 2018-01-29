Read our live coverage of the trial here.

The man accused of killing 15-year-old Tina Fontaine was hoping to have sex with her days before the Indigenous girl washed up on the shores of the Red River in 2014, a packed courthouse in Winnipeg heard Monday.

Crown attorney James Ross told 12 jurors and dozens of people in the courtroom Monday that throughout the trial, which is expected to last five weeks, they will hear entered into evidence recordings of Raymond Cormier that suggest he was involved in Fontaine's death.

Cormier, who is originally from New Brunswick, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Fontaine, whose body was found near the Alexander Docks on the Red River on Aug. 17, 2014.

Among those recordings, which are bound to be "hotly contested," Ross said jurors will hear one where Cormier is allegedly heard saying he was hoping to sleep with Fontaine, but she showed up with her boyfriend.

Cormier said Fontaine died because someone didn't want to be known as a "skinner" — slang for pedophile, Ross said of one of the phone recordings.

"Tina Fontaine got killed because we, I, found out she was 15," Ross said, reading a transcript of the call in question.

In his opening remarks, Ross told the jury they wouldn't hear from any eyewitnesses or see direct DNA evidence linking Cormier to Fontaine's death.

He called Fontaine's great-aunt Thelma Favel to the stand as his first witness of the day. She explained she took care of Fontaine and her sister for 11 years, starting from the age of three.

"She was such a happy girl, polite … That's just the kind of girl she was."

Tina Fontaine hurt by father's death

Favel said Fontaine's mother was not in the picture and her father, Eugene Fontaine, worked full-time and struggled with addictions issues.

Fontaine's father was murdered in October of 2011 and that "hurt her bad," Favel said of her great-niece.

"She cried constantly," Favel said of Fontaine, adding she got a tattoo of angel wings to honour her father. "[She didn't] know how to function without her father."

After years apart, Favel says Fontaine expressed interest in meeting up with her mother. Favel was expecting to hear from Fontaine again, but never did.

A call to 911 on Aug. 6, 2014 — two days before Fontaine disappeared — was played while Favel was still on the stand. Ross said it was of Fontaine reporting a truck that was stolen by her friend, "Sebastian" — an alias the Crown attorney said Cormier used.

"He is my friend and he stole it earlier today," the person says to the 911 dispatcher, who then instructs the caller to report the theft to a different police phone number.

Favel wept and wiped away tears with a white cloth as she identified the voice on the recording as that of Fontaine.

Shape of a body

A man from Calgary, Dwayne Oliver, who had moved back to Winnipeg, testified Monday about finding Fontaine's body.

He said that he and his son were looking for a place to fish by the Alexander Docks on Aug. 17, 2014, when he noticed something near shore.

"I noticed what appeared to be the shape of a body wrapped in a blanket, kind of slouched over," he told court.

He told court he called emergency crews and later directed them to the area where they would find the body of Fontaine.

Cormier, dressed in a grey and black shirt and with short hair, was escorted into court Monday before jurors arrived. He has pleaded not guilty.

Members of Fontaine's family were in the crowd.

Prior to the Crown's opening statement, Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal told the four men and eight women jurors that they are to assess the charges against Cormier based only on evidence entered into court. He implored them to avoid media reports on the case and to discuss details only behind closed doors with fellow jurors.

"Punishment has nothing to do with your task as jurors," he said. "Decide without sympathy, prejudice or fear."

Death highlighted crisis

Fontaine's death shocked the community, drawing national attention and adding to pressure for a national inquiry into the deaths of Indigenous girls and women.

"It was a moment … certainly for all of us here in Manitoba, but for everybody across the country, to really get a more intimate understanding of the reality and the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls," said Nahanni Fontaine, NDP MLA for the north Winnipeg riding of St. Johns and former special adviser on Indigenous women's issues for the government of Manitoba.

Winnipeg police hold up a tarp after recovering Tina Fontaine's body from the Red River in August 2014. (CBC)

The jury trial is scheduled to run for five weeks. There was no preliminary hearing.

At the time of her death, Fontaine was a ward of Child and Family Services (CFS). She had run away from her home in Sagkeeng First Nation on July 1, 2014, and travelled to Winnipeg. She was later placed in CFS care.

While Fontaine was in care, she was placed in the Best Western Charterhouse Hotel in downtown Winnipeg.

"She's a petite little thing — just turned 15, barely in the city for a little over a month," said homicide investigator Sgt. John O'Donovan at a 2014 news conference after Fontaine's death.

Nahanni Fontaine says O'Donovan's words about the teenage girl marked a departure from how people often talk about Indigenous women and girls who are murdered or go missing.

"Typically the narrative has been, they put themselves at risk or they were sex trade workers or all of this really egregious social constructions that have nothing to do with the fact that somebody's life has just been taken or somebody's life has been stolen," she said.

"He stood up for that and I think it allowed the public to see themselves reflected in Tina, either as their own daughter or their own relative."

Changes since Fontaine's death

Tina Fontaine's death sparked local efforts to prevent future deaths and to solve old cases of missing people.

The Bear Clan Patrol citizen group relaunched in February 2015 in direct response to her death.

In 2016, Bear Clan leader James Favel told CBC News that Fontaine's death was "the last straw for myself, my family and my community at large."

A makeshift memorial marks the meeting point for Drag the Red volunteers in this 2014 photo. Volunteers started the Drag the Red initiative to search the Red River for evidence of missing people after Tina Fontaine's death. (Trevor Hagan/CP)

Shortly after Fontaine's body was found, volunteers started the Drag the Red initiative to search the Red River for evidence of missing people.

Her death also sparked an overhaul of CFS's emergency housing program for at-risk youth, which placed youth in hotels when foster homes weren't available.

Nahanni Fontaine says many things have changed in the way people think about the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women since the tragedy.

"At the time, as most will remember, a national inquiry was not even on the agenda," she said.

"So there's those changes, but the fact remains that today we still have cases of Indigenous women who go missing or are murdered. That is unacceptable for all of us."

