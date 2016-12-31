A number of changes will come into effect when the clock strikes midnight, including a small jump in bus ticket prices and a larger number on water and sewer bills.

Here's a breakdown of the changes that will kick in on New Year's Day:

Water, sewer rates on the rise

Winnipeg residents will see increases to their water and sewer bills in the new year.

The water rate is increasing 9.2 per cent, from $1.63 to $1.78 per cubic metre per quarter. The sewer rate is going up 6.25 per cent from $2.40 in 2016 to $2.55 in 2017.

The cost for city-owned and privately owned meters is also increasing and the annual rate for waste diversion, which provides programs to reduce reuse and recycle, is going up by $1.

For more information visit the city's website.

Property taxes on the rise, again

Total property taxes collected by the city will once again rise 2.33 per cent.

This will work out to a municipal-tax hike of $38.51 for the owner of a 1,200-square-foot home.

It is expected to raise $20 million more for the city in combination with tax revenue from newly constructed properties.

An extra nickel to catch a ride

Winnipeg Transit and Handi-Transit fares are going up in 2017. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

It's going to cost a little bit more to take the bus in Winnipeg starting Sunday.

Regular fares on Winnipeg Transit and Handi-Transit are going up by five cents.

Riders will now have to pay $2.70, up from $2.65. Reduced and senior cash fares will be $2.20.

If you planned ahead and are worried about cashing in, 2016 bus tickets will be accepted until March 31 (plus applicable cash difference).

Shorter waiting period for EI

The two-week waiting period before EI benefits — including special benefits for maternity or disability leave — start paying out will be reduced to one week in the new year.

Self-employed workers who opted in to the EI system and wish to draw on special benefits in 2017 will need to have earned a little more in order to qualify: the annual earnings requirement increases to $6,888, up from $6,820 in 2016.

Overall MPI rate hike of 3.7 per cent on March 1

Manitoba drivers will see a 3.7 per cent overall general rate increase on basic MPI premiums.

It's the third overall rate hike from the public insurer over the past decade.

The change for basic compulsory motor vehicle premiums won't start until March 1.

Not all drivers will see the same increase on their premiums. It depends on vehicle class and driver history, according to the Manitoba Public Utilities Board.

Controversial growth fees go ahead

There have been warnings of legal actions from developers but Mayor Brian Bowman's growth fees plan is going ahead in the new year. (CBC News )

There have been warnings of legal actions from developers but Mayor Brian Bowman's growth fees plan is going ahead in the new year.

The plan calls for the city to begin charging ​development fees — a fee of $500 for every 100 square feet of new residential space — on residential projects in a handful of designated areas at the fringes of the city on May 1 but the full expansion won't start for another year.

After additional study, the fees would be applied to industrial, commercial, institutional and office developments in 2018 and then to residential infill developments in older and mature neighbourhoods, including downtown Winnipeg, in 2019.

The 2017 budget projects the fees will generate $1 million worth of revenue next year.