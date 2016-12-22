The first steps have been taken toward the eastward expansion of Winnipeg's rapid transit system.

The city announced on Thursday that MMM Group has been chosen to examine possible routes for a corridor connecting east Winnipeg with downtown.

MMM will be responsible for creating a conceptual design for the transitway to Transcona, identifying transportation improvements and the broad implementation strategy for the eastern corridor.

The study for the eastern rapid transit corridor will include a review of road network improvements, an extension to Stadacona Avenue and upgrades or modifications to the Louise Bridge. The project also includes a functional study for a new transit garage.

Public feedback will be a significant part of the process, the city said in a news release.

Visit Winnipeg Transit's website for more information.