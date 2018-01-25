The semi-truck driver who fled to Paraguay after being charged in a fatal head-on collision has been found not criminally responsible by a Manitoba court.

Randolf Enns admitted to causing the fatal crash, but argued his schizophrenia made him not criminally responsible. The Crown challenged that, arguing there was no proof Enns was suffering from a psychotic episode at the time.

Enns, 37, also pleaded guilty to breaching two court orders, one for not showing up to a scheduled court date and one for not being at the British Columbia residence where he was required to live. He received a six-month sentence, but his time already served will count toward that sentence. He has been in custody since his return to Canada in November 2016.

Enns was charged with dangerous driving and resisting arrest after the semi he was driving crashed into a pickup truck on the Trans-Canada Highway just outside Winnipeg, killing 21-year-old Derek Bossuyt in July 2013.

Enns did not show up for a scheduled court appearance in October 2014, and CBC News later found him living in Paraguay, where he holds dual citizenship.

Derek Bossuyt, 21, was killed when the semi-truck driven by Randolf Enns crossed the median and collided with his pickup truck in July, 2013. (Facebook)

Judge Catherine Carlson said that expert and witness testimony convinced her that Enns' actions were those of "someone who is mentally ill [and] was in the throes of an episode."

Members of Bossuyt's family told CBC News they were disappointed but not surprised. They said they weren't looking for punishment, but they were hoping to get justice.

On July 22, 2013, Enns' semi-truck sped through two red lights and crossed the median, slamming into an oncoming truck near Headingley, Man.

On July 22, 2013, Enns' semi-truck sped through two red lights and crossed the median, slamming into an oncoming truck near Headingley, Man. (CBC)

After the crash, witnesses described Enns running around and yelling. When police arrived on scene minutes later, Enns told an officer to go away and said "I don't want to talk to you ... You can worship me."

Enns continued to wander around and mutter in a foreign language until police officers arrested him and took him to hospital.

A doctor who completed a psychiatric assessment of Enns previously told court Enns had been first diagnosed as having schizoaffective disorder in 2008. Enns was admitted to hospital again in 2009 and 2012, showing symptoms of schizophrenia.

Crown attorney Manoja Moorthy argued that although the collision might have triggered a psychotic episode after the crash, there was no evidence to show Enns was ill in the hours or days prior.

Judge Carlson gave Enns the opportunity to speak. He spoke for about a minute, extending his condolences to the family.

"It's beyond my understanding. It's terrible," he said.

While he was speaking, members of Bossuyt's family walked out of the courtroom. They later came back in.

Enns is expected to go before a mental health review board within 45 days.