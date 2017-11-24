A truck driver who fled the country after he was arrested for a highway collision that killed 21-year-old Derek Bossuyt has a history of involvement with the mental health system and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, a court heard Thursday.

Randolf Enns, 37, admits involvement in the fatal collision but is arguing he should be found not criminally responsible for Bossuyt's death.

In July 2013, Enns' semi-truck sped through two red lights and crossed the median, slamming into an oncoming truck near Headingley, Man.

Bossuyt, who had left a baseball game early that evening to go to work, was killed. Enns was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and resisting arrest in July 2013.

The CBC tracked Enns down in Paraguay, where he holds dual citizenship, in 2015 after he failed to show up in court in October 2014.

A doctor who completed a psychiatric assessment of Enns told court he had been first diagnosed as having schizoaffective disorder in 2008.

"Doctors identified concerns that he was having a first episode or the onset of schizophrenia," Dr. Eric Johnson testified. "Mr. Enns continued to deteriorate and was ultimately admitted to an in-patient psychiatric unit."

Enns was discharged with a recommendation he receive treatment as an out-patient and undergo "pharmacological management" of his illness," Johnson said.

Enns was admitted to hospital again in 2009 and 2012, showing symptoms of schizophrenia, Johnson told court.

Medical records from Vancouver Island in the fall of 2013 show Enns had contact with a family doctor, emergency services and a psychological and neurological assessment.

"It seemed quite consistent with the other medical documentation," Johnson said.

Johnson said he and other doctors interviewed Enns to try and establish his mental state in the months before and after the collision.

"In the immediate moments leading up to the (collision), he did not have a recollection of these moments," he said.