RCMP search for Oxford House man facing 2nd-degree murder charges

RCMP are asking anyone with information regarding Randal Hastings' whereabouts to contact investigators.

Randal Hastings wanted in connection with homicide of man, 35, in Thompson, RCMP say

CBC News ·
Police tape surrounds the parking lot of the Burntwood Hotel in Thompson, Man. RCMP say the a 35-year-old man was found with serious injuries outside the hotel and later died. (Brad Elson/Submitted)

RCMP are on the hunt for a man who is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with a homicide over the weekend.

Randal Hastings of Oxford House First Nation is wanted on second-degree murder charges. (RCMP)

RCMP say Randal Hastings is wanted in connection with a death in Thompson on Saturday.

A 35-year-old man was found seriously injured early Saturday outside the Burntwood Hotel in Thompson and later died in hospital.

Hastings is from Oxford House First Nation, about 575 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, and that's where investigators believe he could be.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911.

