Winnipeggers held a rally and march Saturday afternoon calling for changes to the criminal justice system following the acquittal of Gerald Stanley, the Saskatchewan farmer who was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Colten Boushie.

"We are asking for changes to the Canadian criminal justice system and justice for the family of Colten Boushie," in response to the not-guilty verdict delivered by a jury in Battleford, Sask., Friday night, rally organizers said in a media release posted to Facebook Saturday.

Boushie's family and supporters have said there were no Indigenous people on the 12-person jury that acquitted Stanley. (CBC News has no way to independently determine at this time whether any of the jurors have Indigenous backgrounds).

Stanley, 56, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of the 22-year-old Indigenous man. Boushie and four others from the Red Pheasant Cree Nation drove onto Stanley's property near Biggar, Sask., on Aug. 9, 2016. Boushie was shot in the head after an altercation with Stanley, Stanley's son and his wife.

Stanley testified during the trial he didn't mean to shoot anyone, saying the handgun he was holding accidentally went off.

Expert witnesses testified the pistol was working properly and could only be fired by pulling the trigger.

The not-guilty verdict in the high-profile trial has sparked outrage across the country and several rallies are planned across the country.

Colten Boushie, left, was fatally shot in August 2016. A jury in Battleford, Sask., acquitted Gerald Stanley, right, on Friday. (Facebook/Liam Richards/Canadian Press)

"What's the point of trying to talk about hope, relationships, and changing 150 years of violence when the violence just continues? I don't have any hope tonight," Niigan Sinclair, a University of Manitoba Native studies professor and one of the Winnipeg rally organizers, told CBC News Friday night.

"And on a personal level, I don't know how I can speak and try to give others hope that there's a future when I see a decision like this."

​After the rally in Winnipeg at The Forks, which began at 2 p.m., people marched to the Law Courts. From there, demonstrators marched to Canadian Museum for Human Rights.