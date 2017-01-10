A high-risk sex offender who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been re-arrested.

Rainie James Semple was taken back into custody in Winnipeg without incident, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU), a joint forces unit of the Winnipeg Police Service and the RCMP.

There was no information provided on when Semple, who also goes by the name Rene James Everett, was located and arrested.

The MIHRSOU sent out a news release on Dec. 30, the day after Semple failed to return for his curfew.