Swan River seniors complex treated for bedbugs nearly 600 times, but 'unreal' problem persists, family says

It's supposed to be a place where seniors live out their later years in peace. But tenants and families with relatives in a Swan River, Man., Manitoba Housing complex for seniors are calling for action, saying little has been done to eradicate a years-long bedbug problem in the building.

Isabelle Campbell has lived in Rainbow Lodge in Swan River, 380 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, for just over two years. Earlier this month, the 88-year-old noticed a bedbug crawling on her leg.

The problem became far worse and on Friday, contractors will spray her apartment to try to rid it of the bugs.

"It's unreal," she said, as relatives worked to pack and clean her belongings on Thursday. "I couldn't believe it. You just want to crawl in a hole and stay there. I've never ever had this in my life."

Isabelle Campbell was excited to move into Rainbow Lodge two years now. Now she wants to leave thanks to a bedbug problem. (Riley Laychuk/CBC )

As her family pulled back the covers on the bed in her one-bedroom apartment, more and more bedbugs started appearing, many still alive and crawling. Dozens covered her bed.

"I'm a nervous wreck right now worrying about our mother," said Campbell's daughter, Barb Stone, who travelled to Swan River from Minnedosa, Man. — 230 kilometres away — to help her mom.

Stone, her husband and other relatives drove into Swan River on Thursday with the intention to pack and clean Campbell's belongings. Instead, many items were being thrown away after they discovered the problem was worse than anticipated.

"My main concern is her health. I don't want her sitting there worrying, 'Am I going to get a bug next week? Am I gong to get bit next week?' That's not healthy living."

The building, according to Campbell, used to be the gold standard for seniors housing in the region. Her own mother and her friends moved in when it was brand new.

"It was so nice in here when they were here," she said. "That's why I was happy to come in here. But now I'll be happy to come out."

Stone said her mom was notified that the building's common area will also be sprayed, meaning residents will have to leave the building completely.

"We have to take everything out, clean everything — all her clothes, everything has to come out," said Stone.

Other family members travelled from Medicine Hat, Alta., to help out.

"These seniors can't move the stuff," Stone said. "It seems Manitoba Housing is not interested in fixing this problem."

Other families share concerns

CBC News spoke to a number of other families who echoed Stone's concerns. Another family has been dealing with the issue for four years.

Stone said it's gotten so bad, some housekeepers no longer want to clean units in the building, including her mom's.

"That's supposed to be a healthy environment to live in," she said. "Why should these senior citizens, who are in their late 80 and 90s … have to put up with this every month, month after month after month, year after year after year?"

Bedbugs covered Campbell's bedding and mattress when family members pulled back the blankets and sheets. (Riley Laychuk/CBC )

In a statement, a spokesperson for Manitoba Housing said 590 individual bedbug treatments have been done in the 40-unit building since 2014.

Friday will be the second time Campbell's unit has been sprayed since she moved in.

The spokesperson said a total of 15 units are scheduled to be treated Friday — three with live bedbug activity and 12 as a precaution. Two other units will be inspected and treated if activity is found.

While Campbell's unit will be among those treated, she still thinks Manitoba Housing should do more for the residents.

Manitoba Housing does pay for the treatments, but Stone is concerned about the moving costs.

"It's not costing Manitoba Housing," Stone added. "It's costing us money to do this."

Family wants action

Stone said she'd like Manitoba Housing to check suites that have been sprayed for new eggs after 10 days, so any eggs they find can be destroyed before hatching. Currently, she said, officials only check suites every 30 days.

She'd also like Manitoba Housing to go one step further and spray the entire 40-unit complex to hopefully get rid the bugs once and for all.

As well, residents who might not be able to pack their belongings on their own need help, Stone said.

"If her room is not ready when they come to spray, we could be fined," Stone said.

Campbell's family spent Thursday packing up her belongings because her unit was to be sprayed for bedbugs on Friday. (Riley Laychuk/CBC )

A spokesperson for Manitoba Housing said they don't do full building sprays and fumigations because chemicals cannot be applied to units that have not been identified as having any bedbug activity or are adjacent to a unit with activity.

The spokesperson also said it does offer help for tenants to move heavy items before and after pest treatments.

"We do have staff that can also meet with tenants, review what needs to be done in advance of a treatment, refer them to a 'bug and scrub' program, or offer other resources that might be helpful," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Stone is worried she and her family will have to come back in 30 days and repeat the process all over again if more bugs are found in her mom's apartment.

"It's just going to keep going on and on and on," she said. "Its not fair."

As for Campbell, she wants something drastic done in the building. She's planning to leave and will be staying with her daughter in the meantime, but doesn't know yet where her new home will be.

"The good Lord only knows," she said. "As soon as we can find another place, I'll be gone."