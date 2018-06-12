Despite rain, mosquito numbers expected to stay low for a bit longer

It may have rained and the heat may be on, but Winnipeggers are continuing to enjoy a relatively mosquito-free season.

Mosquito trap counts across the city are sitting at low numbers — the highest was five in a trap in Wolseley on Monday — and despite the recent rains and heat, the bloodsuckers will likely stay quiet for a while longer, said Ken Allen, spokesperson for the city's public works department.

According to Environment Canada, Winnipeggers can expect temperatures ranging from the mid-to-high 20s for highs for the rest of the week, along with the occasional shower.

"The drier-than-normal conditions have resulted in less standing water, which will allow the crews to treat all the known sites before the mosquito larvae would have emerged as adult mosquitoes," Allen said in a statement sent to CBC.

The recent rain levels have been "very manageable," he said, as the water has been absorbed into the ground.

"This will result in a very low emergence of the summer mosquito species in the next few weeks," he said.

Of course, that doesn't mean we're in the clear. "Beyond the next few weeks, no predictions can be made because rainfall patterns can change," said Allen.

Last year saw a near-record low number of mosquitoes.

Ken Nawolsky, the city's superintendent of insect control, told CBC last June that the traps were hovering near zero.

"We're very much in uncharted territory in terms of having trap counts that low. We were looking at our records a couple of days ago and it's back to the 1970s, so we're counting our blessings."