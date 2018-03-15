The City of Winnipeg is being urged to renew plans to study the feasibility of relocating rail yards and lines from the inner city.
Former federal cabinet minister Lloyd Axworthy, former judge Charles Huband and North End activists Arlene Jones and Sel Burrows met with Brian Bowman on Thursday morning in an effort to convince the mayor the city should fund a feasibility study similar to the one abandoned by the province two years ago.
"The city could take the lead with the other levels of government to make that happen," Axworthy said outside Bowman's office following a 35-minute meeting with the mayor.
"Without that kind of overall study, this is simply a vision."
- Opinion: Wrong side of the tracks: Moving the CP rail yards could bring Winnipeg together, Charles Huband writes
- 1980 CP Railway relocation debate
For decades, urbanists have touted the development potential of moving the Canadian Pacific Railway yards, which have physically separated the North End from the inner city for more than a century. The potential benefits include urban renewal, greater connectivity, lower bridge-maintenance costs and the rerouting of hazardous rail cargo, such as oil, outside the city.
However, the up-front costs of relocation have never been studied in detail. They include costs for removing infrastructure, remediating industrial pollution and the reconstruction of rail lines, facilities and overpasses outside the city, not to mention rural land expropriation costs and compensation for industries within Winnipeg that would lose access to spur lines.
The former NDP provincial government proposed a $400,000 rail-relocation feasibility study during the waning days of Greg Selinger's time as premier. That plan was cancelled following the election of Brian Pallister's Progressive Conservative government.
- Jean Charest heads task force looking to move rail yards out of Winnipeg
- Pallister government won't commit to rail relocation study
- Winnipeg rail relocation study killed by Manitoba's PC government
Estimates for both the costs and benefits of rail relocation have involved figures in the billions.
But there can be no serious discussion without an actual study, Huband said.
"We want a feasibility study to indicate to us what the possibilities would be and what the costs would be and if we can get that far, I think there will be a demand on the part of the citizens of Winnipeg to say, 'Let's move forward with this,' " Huband said.
The delegation said the mayor was supportive but did not commit to funding a feasibility study, which would cost in the range of $400,000, Burrows said.
The mayor's office has been asked to comment.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.