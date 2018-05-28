Skip to Main Content
Sargent Park drug raid nets $28K in coke, weed, pills

A raid in the Sargent Park neighbourhood Saturday netted police about $28,000 worth of illegal drugs.

Winnipeg man, 35, faces numerous trafficking charges

A raid Saturday saw a 35-year-old man charged with several drug trafficking offences.

Police said they raided a home in the 1300 block of Spruce Street during the day. 

There, they found: 

  • 2,903 grams of benzocaine (estimated street value of $500)
  • 266 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $20,000)
  • 103 ¼-gram pieces of crack cocaine (estimated street value of $2,000)
  • 70 grams of marijuana (estimated street value of $700)
  • 158 Percocet pills (estimated street value of $780)
  • 309 Gabapentin pills (estimated street value $3,100)

Police also found digital scales, packaging materials, "contaminated kitchen appliances" and accessories and a money counter. 

A 35-year-old Winnipeg man faces numerous drug trafficking charges and is also charged with producing cocaine.

He is in custody, said police.

