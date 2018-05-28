Sargent Park drug raid nets $28K in coke, weed, pills
A raid in the Sargent Park neighbourhood Saturday netted police about $28,000 worth of illegal drugs.
Winnipeg man, 35, faces numerous trafficking charges
Police said they raided a home in the 1300 block of Spruce Street during the day.
There, they found:
- 2,903 grams of benzocaine (estimated street value of $500)
- 266 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $20,000)
- 103 ¼-gram pieces of crack cocaine (estimated street value of $2,000)
- 70 grams of marijuana (estimated street value of $700)
- 158 Percocet pills (estimated street value of $780)
- 309 Gabapentin pills (estimated street value $3,100)
Police also found digital scales, packaging materials, "contaminated kitchen appliances" and accessories and a money counter.
A 35-year-old Winnipeg man faces numerous drug trafficking charges and is also charged with producing cocaine.
He is in custody, said police.