Sargent Park drug raid nets $28K in coke, weed, pills

A raid in the Sargent Park neighbourhood Saturday netted Winnipeg police about $28,000 worth of illegal drugs.

Police said they raided a home in the 1300 block of Spruce Street during the day.

There, they found:

2,903 grams of benzocaine (estimated street value of $500)

266 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $20,000)

103 ¼-gram pieces of crack cocaine (estimated street value of $2,000)

70 grams of marijuana (estimated street value of $700)

158 Percocet pills (estimated street value of $780)

309 Gabapentin pills (estimated street value $3,100)

Police also found digital scales, packaging materials, "contaminated kitchen appliances" and accessories and a money counter.

A 35-year-old Winnipeg man faces numerous drug trafficking charges and is also charged with producing cocaine.

He is in custody, said police.