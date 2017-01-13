When Raeleen Bighetty picked up a welding torch to learn how to bond metal, little did she know it would also connect her with a man she had never known — her father.

"For the longest time, I gave up looking for my dad because it had been 19 years and no sign of him," said Bighetty, who had no information about her dad other than his name and a photo of him from when she was around the age of one.

The 19-year-old was recently feeling lost, living on social assistance and wondering what to do when she heard about the welding and metal fabrication program at the Winnipeg Industrial Skills Training Centre, which offers a six-month program to people who are unemployed.

Bighetty, inspired by a couple of people she knew who were welders, jumped at the opportunity to learn.

"Mostly it was because of my art. I want to make things with welding and metal fabrication," she said, saying "it feels like I'm doing what I'm supposed to be doing.

"It comes so naturally and it makes me so happy. Fusing metal together, it just feels amazing."

She was such a keen and attentive student that she became good friends with the program's instructor, Abe Klassen. One day while they were chatting, Bighetty mentioned her dad's name.

"When I said his name, he stopped me and said, 'I think I know your dad.'"

It turns out Klassen and the man were friends growing up.

"It was really hard to believe at first because I had given up. I didn't think it was real," Bighetty said.

'Changed my perspective'

Klassen helped connect the two by phone, and now Bighetty and her dad are planning to meet in person this summer.

"He was surprised, too, but he seems very happy to get the chance to know me," she said, adding he apologized for not being around for her. "He felt like he had no right to be in my life because he left when I was little," Bighetty said.

She hopes that reconnecting with her dad will help her learn more about herself.

"I want to know another side of me, a side I've been denied," she said.

Meanwhile, Bighetty graduates today from her welding program and is hoping to turn it into a career working with cars or maybe in the aerospace industry.

Knowing a bit more about a trade has also made her look at structures differently.

"I imagine how they were made and how they were assembled. I kind of just imagine how I would make it," she said.

"It's changed my perspective a lot."