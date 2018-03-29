Matthew Leibl didn't grow up keeping kosher, didn't observe the Jewish Sabbath and doesn't describe himself as religious.

That didn't stop him from becoming one of the new rabbis at Shaarey Zedek Synagogue, Winnipeg's oldest and largest Jewish congregation.

"Part of, I think, trying to make people realize we can be modern, we can be relevant, involves breaking down the barriers of what people think a rabbi should be," said Leibl, 32.

He and 48-year-old Anibal Mass became the new co-rabbis at Shaarey Zedek on Wednesday, succeeding Rabbi Alan Green, the the Crescentwood place of worship's spiritual leader for 18 years.

Both new rabbis are well known within the congregation, where the Buenos Aires-born Mass has served as cantor since 2002 and Leibl, a Winnipeg native, has worked in various capacities since 2005.

Leibl is also known to Winnipeg sports-radio listeners as the former co-host of The Big Show on AM radio station TSN 1290.

Leibl and Rabbi Anibal Mass have succeeded Rabbi Alan Green, who served for 18 years as the head of the city's largest Jewish congregation.

He describes his transition from sportscaster to spiritual leader as less unlikely than it might sound, given that both jobs require public speaking, humour and the ability to connect with people.

"I used to do the radio show in the morning and go to synagogue at night," Leibl said in an interview in Shaarey Zedek's chapel on Tuesday, Rabbi Green's last day on the job.

"Pretty soon it got to the point where I had these two lives. I was Matt, the guy who was the radio announcer," he said, "and then Matthew, the guy who was at the synagogue every Saturday morning, the guy who was working with kids, the guy who was starting to marry people — to each other, obviously."​

Immersed in synagogue, sportscasting

Leibl started working at Shaarey Zedek at the age of 19, when he took a summer job as Torah reader and also taught kids to prepare for their bar mitzvahs.

He also studied journalism in Halifax and found himself immersed in both synagogue and sportscasting work upon his return to Winnipeg in 2010.

TSN 1290 program manager Chris Brooke said Leibl wound up in the right place at the right time: Winnipeg just prior to the return of NHL hockey after a 15-year absence.

"Matt would always bring a sort of interesting take on things. He would sometimes be out of the normal sort of sports take," Brooke said Tuesday in an interview at TSN 1290's studio in Fort Garry.

TSN 1290 program manager Chris Brooke said Leibl's humour allowed him to get away with being cheeky and irreverent on the air. (Wendy Buelow/CBC)

Brooke said Leibl could be cheeky and irreverent, sometimes to the point of provoking interview subjects such as John Tortorella, the occasionally volatile NHL coach now with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"I think he liked pricking the balloon of authority," Brooke said. "But you could always feel the smile in his voice and I think that allowed him the licence and leeway when he said things that may have been less than politically correct or corporately correct."

'I'm trying to make it fit'

Irreverence and a lack of respect for authority, however, are not exactly synonymous with the rabbinate. But that didn't dissuade Shaarey Zedek from encouraging Leibl to pursue the job.

"I don't know if it fits. I'm trying to make it fit," he said, describing skepticism as a quintessentially Jewish trait.

"I think a lot of things Jewish people have become quite famous for is asking a lot of questions and maybe not always conforming, and having strong opinions."

As a rabbi at an ostensibly conservative synagogue, Matthew Leibl does not conform to any stereotype. For starters, he sometimes plays keyboards during services, something more common in the South American congregations where Rabbi Mass got his start.

He taught a synagogue class on the role of Judaism in the TV series Seinfeld. He likes to travel as a backpacker and once spent a summer visiting every Major League Baseball stadium.

Leibl also wasn't raised as an observant Jew — at least not in the ritualistic sense.

"I don't think it would be genuine to say that I'm a religious person. I didn't grow up in that way," he said, nonetheless regarding his upbringing as "very, very Jewish" in the cultural, historical and community sense of the term.

"When I say I'm a secular Jew, I'm trying to tell people who grew up maybe more like I did that you and I can still have a connection we can still find some common ground."

Rabbi Leibl plays organ on occasion in synagogue. Live music is not common in North American Conservative Jewish services. (Wendy Buelow/CBC)

Like several Christian denominations, Conservative Judaism has struggled with declining membership and attendance in many North American cities, including Winnipeg.

Leibl and Mass have responded by reducing the duration of services, offering more commentary and generally trying to cater to younger people who have drifted away from synagogue attendance.

The response from the community is noticeable, said Laurel Malkin, president of the Jewish Federation of Winnipeg.

"They still want to be engaged, but they don't have the time or want to make the time," Malkin said.